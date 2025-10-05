Officers, medics respond to reported crash on busy Dayton street

Wayne Avenue Crash investigation Photo from: Mailk Patterson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported crash on a busy Dayton street on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police were dispatched around 8:07 p.m. to Wayne Avenue and Anderson Street on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos from the scene show a vehicle on its top with several medics at the scene.

Dayton Police have blocked off part of Wayne Avenue.

We have a news crew at the scene and will update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!