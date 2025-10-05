Officers, medics respond to reported crash on busy Dayton street

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported crash on a busy Dayton street on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police were dispatched around 8:07 p.m. to Wayne Avenue and Anderson Street on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos from the scene show a vehicle on its top with several medics at the scene.

Dayton Police have blocked off part of Wayne Avenue.

We have a news crew at the scene and will update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group