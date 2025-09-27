Officers, medics respond to reported crash on busy Greene County road

SR-235 Crash investigation Photo from: Hunter Thiede/Staff
By WHIO Staff

FAIRBORN — Several officers and medics responded to a reported crash in Greene County on Saturday.

Fairborn officers and medics were dispatched just after 5 p.m. to State Route 235 near Trebein Road on reports of a crash, according to a dispatch supervisor.

Our news crew at the scene reports that part of State Route 235 is closed.

He also saw police using a drone.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

