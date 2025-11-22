Officers, medics respond to reported crash at busy Vandalia intersection

Vandalia Police Department Stock Photo
By WHIO Staff

VANDALIA — Officers and medics responded to a reported crash at a busy Vandalia intersection late Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported at around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Old Springfield and Deer Run Roads, according to a Vandalia Police dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information about the crash was available.

News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were injured and what caused the crash.

We will follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!