Officers, medics respond to reported crash at busy Vandalia intersection

VANDALIA — Officers and medics responded to a reported crash at a busy Vandalia intersection late Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported at around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Old Springfield and Deer Run Roads, according to a Vandalia Police dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information about the crash was available.

News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were injured and what caused the crash.

We will follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group