Officers, medics respond to reported shooting at Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood late Sunday night.

Dayton officers and medics were dispatched around 11:14 p.m. to the 1000 block of Arbor Avenue on a reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department about what led to shooting and how many people were injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

