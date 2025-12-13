Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday.
Dayton officers were dispatched around 2:12 p.m. to the 1000 block of Charleston Boulevard on a reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn if anyone is injured and what happened.
We will continue to follow this story.
