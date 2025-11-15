Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Montgomery County

PHILLIPSBURG — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in Montgomery County early Saturday.
Phillipsburg officers and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just before midnight on W. Main Street near Clayton Road on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
No other information is available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the shooting and if anyone was hurt.
We will follow this developing story
