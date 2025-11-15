Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Montgomery County

Police lights
Police chase FILE PHOTO: A police chase ended with an SUV driving into an Ulta Beauty location. (Evgen - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

PHILLIPSBURG — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in Montgomery County early Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Phillipsburg officers and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just before midnight on W. Main Street near Clayton Road on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information is available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the shooting and if anyone was hurt.

We will follow this developing story

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!