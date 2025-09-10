Officers, medics respond to reported stabbing at Dayton gas station

DAYTON — Officers and medics have responded to a reported stabbing at a Dayton gas station.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton officers were dispatched just before 3:45 a.m. to the Shell gas station at the 3700 block of Germantown Pike on reports of a stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Semi hauling cantaloupes crashes on I-70 in Montgomery County
- 2 adults, 2 juveniles in custody after multi-county chase ends in Xenia neighborhood
- ‘Why is that?’ Couple sees nearly $1,000 electric bill after getting zero balance for months
The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that both officers and medics were at the scene.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn what led to the stabbing and the seriousness of any injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group