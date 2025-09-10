Officers, medics respond to reported stabbing at Dayton gas station

Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Officers and medics have responded to a reported stabbing at a Dayton gas station.

Dayton officers were dispatched just before 3:45 a.m. to the Shell gas station at the 3700 block of Germantown Pike on reports of a stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that both officers and medics were at the scene.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn what led to the stabbing and the seriousness of any injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

