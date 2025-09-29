UPDATE: Officers close part of busy road after person found shot in Miami Co.

PIQUA — UPDATE: @10:35 P.M.

Several officers and medics responded to reports of a person shot in Miami County on Sunday night.

Piqua officers were dispatched just after 8:45 p.m. to Farrington Road near County Road 25A on reports of a shooting, according to a Miami County Dispatch supervisor.

Photos show several police cruisers at the scene. Part of Farrington Road is blocked off.

News Center 7 has contacted the Piqua Police Department to determine the person’s condition and what led to the shooting.

We will continue to update this story.

