UPDATE: Officers close part of busy road after person found shot in Miami Co.

Shooting investigation on Farrington Road Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

PIQUA — UPDATE: @10:35 P.M.

Several officers and medics responded to reports of a person shot in Miami County on Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is at the scene and will have the latest information tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Piqua officers were dispatched just after 8:45 p.m. to Farrington Road near County Road 25A on reports of a shooting, according to a Miami County Dispatch supervisor.

Photos show several police cruisers at the scene. Part of Farrington Road is blocked off.

News Center 7 has contacted the Piqua Police Department to determine the person’s condition and what led to the shooting.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!