UPDATE: Driver dead after truck hits Kettering home

KETTERING — UPDATE @8:00 a.m.

A driver is dead after a truck hit a house in a local neighborhood on Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We have a news crew at the scene and will have the latest information today on News Center 7 at Noon.

>>PHOTOS: Officers, medics respond after truck backs into local home

TRENDING STORIES:

Kettering Police and medics were dispatched just before 6:50 a.m. to the 4200 block of Marshall Road on reports of a vehicle into a building, according to Kettering dispatchers.

A Kettering Police lieutenant told News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz that the truck driver is dead. There are no other injuries.

Photos from the scene show a pickup truck sustained front-end and rear-end damage from the crash.

The truck backed into the home. Officers have closed part of Marshall Road, and several medics are also at the scene.

Hershovitz says that Marshall Road will be closed while investigators do accident reconstruction.

We will update this developing story.

0 of 5 Truck into home on Marshall Road Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Truck into home on Marshall Road Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Truck into home on Marshall Road Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Truck into home on Marshall Road Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Truck into home on Marshall Road Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group