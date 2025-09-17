UPDATE: Water rescue response called after vehicle found in river

FILE PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 3:55 a.m.

A water rescue response was called after a vehicle was found in the river.

Dayton Police, medics, and water rescue teams were dispatched around 3:12 a.m. to Keowee Street and Embury Park Road on reports of a car in the water, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

When crews arrived, they found a car in the river.

Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that no one was found.

The incident remains under investigation.

