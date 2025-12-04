Officers, medics respond to serious crash involving Amazon truck

Officers, medics respond to serious crash involving Amazon truck FILE PHOTO: (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Officers and medics responded to a serious crash involving an Amazon truck in Montgomery County on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Englewood medics were dispatched around 7:03 a.m. to the 3100 block of Lightner Road on reports of a crash involving an Amazon truck, according to an Englewood dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Dayton Airport Police dispatcher also told News Center 7 that they responded to the crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash, how many people were injured, and how serious the injuries were.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!