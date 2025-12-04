Officers, medics respond to serious crash involving Amazon truck

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Officers and medics responded to a serious crash involving an Amazon truck in Montgomery County on Thursday.

Englewood medics were dispatched around 7:03 a.m. to the 3100 block of Lightner Road on reports of a crash involving an Amazon truck, according to an Englewood dispatcher.

A Dayton Airport Police dispatcher also told News Center 7 that they responded to the crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash, how many people were injured, and how serious the injuries were.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

