Officers, medics respond to serious motorcycle crash on busy Springfield road

Springfield Police Cruiser Stock photo of a Springfield Police Cruiser (WHIO Staff: Adam Ewry)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Officers and medics responded to a serious motorcycle crash in Clark County late Sunday night.

Springfield Police and medics were dispatched after 10 p.m. to U.S. 40 and Lagonda Avenue on a reported motorcycle crash, according to a Springfield Police dispatch sergeant.

An iWitness 7 viewer called our newsroom and said the crash was near Bill Marine Honda.

The sergeant confirms to News Center 7 that U.S. 40 and Lagonda Avenue are currently closed.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this developing story.

