Officers, medics responded to reported crash near Fuyao

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl along a walking trail in Allegheny County.

MORAINE — Officers and medics were dispatched to reports of a crash near a Moraine business early Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Moraine officers responded to the 2600 block of W. Stroop Road on reports of a crash near Fuyao Glass of America, according to a dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information about the crash is currently known.

News Center 7 has contacted Moraine Police about any possible injuries and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group