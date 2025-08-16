Officers respond after vehicle hits Bob Evans in Springfield

Bob Evans restaurant exterior. (Stacker/Stacker)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Officers responded after a vehicle hit a Bob Evans in Springfield on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Springfield police and medics were dispatched to the Bob Evans on S. Tuttle Road on reports of a vehicle into a building, according to a Springfield Police Dispatch sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sergeant told News Center 7 that the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

No injuries are reported.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!