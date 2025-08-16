Officers respond after vehicle hits Bob Evans in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Officers responded after a vehicle hit a Bob Evans in Springfield on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Springfield police and medics were dispatched to the Bob Evans on S. Tuttle Road on reports of a vehicle into a building, according to a Springfield Police Dispatch sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sergeant told News Center 7 that the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

No injuries are reported.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group