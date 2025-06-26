Officers respond after vehicle reportedly hits house in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers responded to a Dayton neighborhood after a vehicle reportedly hit a house early Thursday.

Dayton officers and medics were dispatched around 12:50 a.m. to the 3400 block of West 2nd Street on reports of a vehicle into a building, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

The crash happened near the intersection of N. Decker Avenue.

The supervisor told News Center 7 that officers removed the vehicle from the scene.

We will update this developing story.

