UPDATE: Water main break causes damage on Dayton road

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:15 a.m.

A road is damaged after a water main break in Dayton on Thursday.

Dayton officers responded around 6:34 a.m. to Smithville and Radio Roads on reports of a water main break.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz says Radio Road is closed at Smithville Road.

Video and photos show significant water damage on the road.

