UPDATE: Water main break causes damage on Dayton road

Water main break- Smithville and Radio Roads Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:15 a.m.

A road is damaged after a water main break in Dayton on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton officers responded around 6:34 a.m. to Smithville and Radio Roads on reports of a water main break.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz says Radio Road is closed at Smithville Road.

Video and photos show significant water damage on the road.

We will continue to update this developing story.

0 of 13

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!