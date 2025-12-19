Officers respond to reported water main break near Miamisburg High School

FILE PHOTO: Officers respond to reported water main break near Miamisburg High School

MIAMISBURG — Officers responded to a reported water main break near a local high school early Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miamisburg officers were dispatched around 1:49 a.m. to Belvo Road and Jamestown Drive on reports of a water main break, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

The intersection is about a half mile from Miamisburg High School.

The supervisor told News Center 7 that officers are reporting a big hole in the road with water coming out.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group