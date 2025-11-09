Officers respond to weather-related crash on busy Trotwood road

Crash investigation on Wolf Creek Pike Photo from: Hunter Thiede/Staff
By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — Wet roads caused some challenges for drivers on a busy Trotwood road on Sunday afternoon.

Officers and medics responded around 3:20 p.m. to the 4700 block of Wolf Creek Pike on reports of a crash, according to initial reports.

Photos from the scene show a black car that had appeared to slide off the road.

A police cruiser was temporarily blocking the road.

A Trotwood officer told our news crew this was the third crash on that turn Sunday afternoon.

The officer added that this crash was weather-related.

There were minor injuries in this crash.

