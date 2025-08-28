Officers stop vehicle going over 100 mph, more than double the speed limit

PERKINS TWP. — Police officers recently stopped a vehicle going well over the speed limit in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Perkins Township Police Department wrote in a social media post that their patrol officers stopped a vehicle traveling 103 mph on Bogart Road in a 45-mph zone.

They said that officers found that the driver was operating with an expired driver’s license.

TRENDING STORIES:

They posted two photos on the department’s Facebook page.

It showed that officers clocked the vehicle going 103 mph, and the second photo was the traffic stop.

“We cannot stress this enough: please slow down,” the department stated. “Whether it’s day or night, families live here, and every driver has a responsibility to help keep our roads safe.”

They added that speeding is not worth your life or anyone else’s life.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group