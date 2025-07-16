Officials asking for public’s help after uptick in road sign thefts

DARKE COUNTY — Officials in Darke County have reported that “numerous” road signs have been stolen from roadways over the last five days.

Darke County Engineer Jim Surber and Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker said many of the signs, including stop signs, and were taken during the overnight hours.

They added that the thefts put drivers at risk and are a financial loss to taxpayers.

The thefts started Saturday evening and have continued through Wednesday morning, according to Whittaker.

Stealing a highway or street sign is a fifth-degree felony, punishable by up to 1 year in prison and fines up to $2,500 for each count.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate these thefts.

Whittaker encourages Darke County residents to report any suspicious behavior or vehicles to the sheriff’s office as soon as possible.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (937) 548-2020 or Darke County Crime Stoppers at 937-547-1661. Calls can be anonymous.

Darke County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for these thefts.

