Officials asking for public’s help after uptick in road sign thefts

Please stop: An Iowa homeowner says three vehicles have crashed into his home over the past two years. (Ronnie Chua/iStock)
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — Officials in Darke County have reported that “numerous” road signs have been stolen from roadways over the last five days.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Darke County Engineer Jim Surber and Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker said many of the signs, including stop signs, and were taken during the overnight hours.

They added that the thefts put drivers at risk and are a financial loss to taxpayers.

TRENDING STORIES:

The thefts started Saturday evening and have continued through Wednesday morning, according to Whittaker.

Stealing a highway or street sign is a fifth-degree felony, punishable by up to 1 year in prison and fines up to $2,500 for each count.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate these thefts.

Whittaker encourages Darke County residents to report any suspicious behavior or vehicles to the sheriff’s office as soon as possible.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (937) 548-2020 or Darke County Crime Stoppers at 937-547-1661. Calls can be anonymous.

Darke County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for these thefts.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!