Officials share plans to minimize traffic during Black Friday at area mall

WARREN COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is working on a plan to cut down on vehicle congestion at an area mall for Black Friday.

ODOT, the city of Monroe, mall management and local law enforcement agencies are discussing ways to manage traffic near the Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Warren County on Nov. 28.

The focus is on Interstate 75, according to an ODOT spokesperson.

“Black Friday brings thousands of additional vehicles onto our roadways,” ODOT District 8 Deputy Director Doug Gruver said. “Our goal is to maintain smooth traffic flow, improve safety for drivers and pedestrians, and make sure shoppers can reach their destinations efficiently.”

The spokesperson shared some of the key plans, including:

Traffic signal adjustments

Increased law enforcement presence

Designated lane assignments and access points

Temporary signage and message boards

The boards will be on I-75 North and South near the SR-63 interchange to warn drivers about the extra traffic and remind them not to stop, the spokesperson said.

Construction barrels will also be placed on the off-ramp of I-75 to help drivers stay in their lanes while turning on SR-63.

Officials are also working on similar plans for the Kenwood Towne Centre off I-71 in Hamilton County, the spokesperson said.

