Officials share plans to minimize traffic during Black Friday at area mall

2 new stores coming to Cincinnati Premium Outlets
By WHIO Staff

WARREN COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is working on a plan to cut down on vehicle congestion at an area mall for Black Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

ODOT, the city of Monroe, mall management and local law enforcement agencies are discussing ways to manage traffic near the Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Warren County on Nov. 28.

The focus is on Interstate 75, according to an ODOT spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Black Friday brings thousands of additional vehicles onto our roadways,” ODOT District 8 Deputy Director Doug Gruver said. “Our goal is to maintain smooth traffic flow, improve safety for drivers and pedestrians, and make sure shoppers can reach their destinations efficiently.”

The spokesperson shared some of the key plans, including:

  • Traffic signal adjustments
  • Increased law enforcement presence
  • Designated lane assignments and access points
  • Temporary signage and message boards

The boards will be on I-75 North and South near the SR-63 interchange to warn drivers about the extra traffic and remind them not to stop, the spokesperson said.

Construction barrels will also be placed on the off-ramp of I-75 to help drivers stay in their lanes while turning on SR-63.

Officials are also working on similar plans for the Kenwood Towne Centre off I-71 in Hamilton County, the spokesperson said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!