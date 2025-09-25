‘Oh my gosh;’ Man purchases $50K scratch-off ticket at Ohio convenience store

GUERNSEY COUNTY — An Ohio man recently bought a scratch-off ticket worth $50,000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The winner purchased the winning $1 million Cashword ticket at the Buffalo Duchess in Guernsey County, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The man, identified as Jason, said that he knew he had a winning ticket, but did not know how much.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I made an ‘oh, my gosh,’ and dropped my phone,” he said, startling his wife.

Jason had his wife look at the ticket, and they were stunned, the Ohio Lottery said.

He won $50,000, the second-tier prize in the $20 scratch-off.

Jason will receive a check for $36,000 after taxes and plans to put the money in the bank and use some of the savings to pay his mortgage.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group