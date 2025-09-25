‘Oh my gosh;’ Man purchases $50K scratch-off ticket at Ohio convenience store

$1 million Cashword- Ohio Lottery Photo contributed by the Ohio Lottery website (Ohio Lottery website /Ohio Lottery website)
By WHIO Staff

GUERNSEY COUNTY — An Ohio man recently bought a scratch-off ticket worth $50,000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The winner purchased the winning $1 million Cashword ticket at the Buffalo Duchess in Guernsey County, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The man, identified as Jason, said that he knew he had a winning ticket, but did not know how much.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I made an ‘oh, my gosh,’ and dropped my phone,” he said, startling his wife.

Jason had his wife look at the ticket, and they were stunned, the Ohio Lottery said.

He won $50,000, the second-tier prize in the $20 scratch-off.

Jason will receive a check for $36,000 after taxes and plans to put the money in the bank and use some of the savings to pay his mortgage.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!