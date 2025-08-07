Ohio man admits to keeping 11 pit bulls for dog fighting

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man admitted to dog fighting and drug crimes.

Joel Brown, 38, of Columbus, admitted to possessing and training dogs for fighting purposes and possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell it, according to the Department of Justice.

Authorities found 11 pit bull-type dogs at his home in Franklin County, chained with heavy tow chains attached to tire axles buried in the ground.

The dogs were housed within eyesight of each other, but just out of reach —a setup typical of organized dog-fighting operations.

On one of Brown’s Facebook accounts, he posted a video showing a black pit bull with visible scarring running on a slat mill.

After receiving complaints about dogs being left outside at Brown’s property, Columbus Humane, in collaboration with the Columbus Division of Police, rescued the dogs.

Authorities also recovered tools and supplies commonly used for training and keeping dogs for fighting.

Under federal law, it is illegal to possess, train, transport, deliver, receive, buy, or sell animals intended for use in an animal fighting venture.

During the execution of search warrants, law enforcement officers discovered approximately 52 grams of meth in Brown’s home.

He faces a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 40 years for the drug charge, as well as a maximum penalty of five years for the animal fighting charge.

His sentencing will happen at a later date.

