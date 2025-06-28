Ohio AG urges governor to veto plan to use unclaimed funds for football stadium

Renderings released of a Browns dome at Burke Lakefront Airport Renderings shows a new, domed stadium on part of the Burke Lakefront Airport property, with apartments, hotels and other buildings around it. (Destination Cleveland / Vocon)
By WHIO Staff

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is asking Gov. Mike DeWine to reject a plan that would allow the use of unclaimed funds for a new Browns stadium.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He argues this threatens to betray the public’s trust, makes Ohio an outlier nationally, and risks inadvertently harming taxpayers.

TRENDING STORIES:

This comes days after the Ohio House and Senate officially passed the state’s two-year operating budget

The budget includes the allocation of $600 million from the state’s unclaimed funds program for a new Cleveland Browns football stadium.

Yost is asking DeWine to issue a line-item veto, to strike this individual part of the budget.

“Billionaires should finance their own stadiums—full stop," Yost wrote.

DeWine’s deadline to decide on the budget is June 30.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!