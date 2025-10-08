Ohio AG warns porn sites of non-compliance with state’s new age-verification law

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has found that only one out of 20 reviewed pornography websites is complying with the state’s new age-verification law.

The review, initiated by Yost, was conducted after the law took effect on September 30. The law mandates that websites hosting content deemed “obscene or harmful to juveniles” must implement age-verification measures to block access to minors.

“This duly enacted law protects young, impressionable children from the harms of adult-only material found online,” Yost said. “It’s time for these companies to explain why they think they’re above the law.”

The age-verification law requires websites to confirm that users are at least 18 years old by reviewing a government-issued photo ID or transactional data, such as mortgage, education, or employment records.

Many websites currently rely on the honor system, asking users to click a button stating they are at least 18, which Yost cautions does not meet legal requirements.

Yost has sent Notice of Violation letters to the companies behind the noncompliant websites, warning of legal action if they fail to comply within 45 days.“If one company can comply, then all can comply,” Yost stated, emphasizing the feasibility of meeting the law’s requirements.

Failure to address the violations could result in a civil lawsuit from the Attorney General’s Office.

The Notice of Violation letters urge immediate corrective action, stating, “Intentional noncompliance places minors at risk.”

