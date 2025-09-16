Ohio AG Yost sues two home remodeling contractors

FILE PHOTO: Family members of a murder victim allegedly attacked the man accused of killing her.

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today that lawsuits have been filed against two contractors accused of defrauding consumers.

The lawsuits target Joseph Schlosser and Daniel Sechriest, who are accused of violating the Consumer Sales Practices Act through their respective companies, Building with Faith Construction and Ryan Construction and Roofing.

In Defiance County, Joseph Schlosser, operating through Building with Faith Construction, is accused of providing substandard or incomplete home remodeling services to six consumers. The lawsuit seeks $131,792 in damages.

Schlosser has a criminal history related to his business practices. He pleaded guilty to attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to four days in jail and five years of community control. He was also ordered to pay $154,644 in restitution.

In Muskingum County, Daniel Sechriest, through Ryan Construction and Roofing, is accused of defrauding customers by performing incomplete and substandard work. The lawsuit alleges he manipulated contracts to include unauthorized charges, leading to liens on consumers’ homes.

Sechriest has a history of consumer protection violations, including a 2007 finding against his remodeling company, Mastergard Inc., and a 2013 Assurance of Voluntary Compliance with the attorney general’s office for U.S. Restoration and Remodeling, Inc.

These lawsuits highlight ongoing efforts by the Ohio Attorney General’s office to protect consumers from fraudulent business practices.

