Ohio ambulance flips onto side after crash

Ohio ambulance flips onto side after crash (File photo)
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — An ambulance landed on its side after a crash that involved an SUV on Wednesday night.

A private ambulance was hit on the Opportunity Corridor in Cleveland, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

The ambulance had its lights and sirens on when it was struck near a gas station.

A 37-year-old man who was driving the SUV refused treatment.

Two women in the ambulance, ages 23 and 24, were transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

No serious injuries were reported.

