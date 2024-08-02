Ohio amusement park announces plans to close ride after 31 years

SANDUSKY — An Ohio amusement park is closing a ride that has been in operation for more than 30 years, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

On Friday, Cedar Point announced that Snake River Falls will permanently close on Labor Day.

WOIO-19 reported that this decision was made due to “plans for future expansion.”

Snake River Falls opened in 1993 as the “tallest, fastest water flume ride in the world,” according to a statement from the park.

“As with previous attractions that have reached the end of their serviceable life, we honor & respect the past but look forward to future FUN for generations to come,” according to the statement.

