Ohio Attorney General sues contractor due to substandard work

WOOD COUNTY — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Wood County contractor who allegedly performed substandard work for failure to complete upgrades after accepting large down payments from customers.

In the lawsuit, Yost named Brian Priest, who has been operating an unregistered business since 2023, called Priest Roofing, Siding and Remodeling, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“When you put a shingle out and open a business, customers expect honesty,” said Yost.

Yost said that he plans on holding this contractor accountable for betraying the trust of homeowners.

Priest solicited his business to customers’ homes and collected down payments, but performed underwhelming work or did not complete work, according to consumer complaints that were filed with Yost’s Consumer Protection Section.

Many of the checks that were written to Priest were made out to him personally, and not the business.

Three homeowners who filed complaints with Yost’s office reported a combined loss of $45,000. Two of them had to hire new contractors to finish or repair the work that Priest had started.

Priest is also accused of legally providing the three-day right to cancel language for home-solicitation sales in Ohio.

Yost is seeking restitution for affected consumers, along with civil penalties.

He also wants a court order barring Priest from engaging in any more consumer transactions in Ohio until all monetary obligations are satisfied.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group