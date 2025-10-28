Ohio bank customer shoved, robbed of cash in parking lot

(WHIO)
By WHIO Staff

ELYRIA, Ohio — A customer was robbed of cash in the parking lot of a PNC Bank on Midway Blvd in Elyria on Saturday morning.

The suspect approached the victim as they were returning to their car, used force to steal the cash, and then fled the scene on foot, according to Elyria police.

Elyria police reported that no weapon was shown during the robbery.

The incident occurred at the PNC Bank located in the 400 block of Midway Blvd.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Elyria police at 440-323-3302.

