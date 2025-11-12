Ohio BCI investigating after police shoot man pointing semi-automatic handgun at citizens

AKRON, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating after police officers shot a man who was pointing a semi-automatic handgun at citizens on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening on Albrecht Ave in Akron, according to a social media post from the Akron Police Union, Akron FOP Lodge 7.

Officers with the Akron Police Department were dispatched on initial reports of a “man armed with a semi-automatic handgun was pointing it at others.”

Upon arrival, officers encountered an “uncooperative individual and were forced to make a split-second decision to ensure their own safety and that of the community,” according to the post.

The man’s identity and details on his current condition were not immediately released.

No officers were injured.

The Ohio BCI responded to the scene and will carry out its own independent investigation.

