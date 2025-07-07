Ohio bill would mandate death penalty or life in prison for killing police, first responders

COLUMBUS — Ohio lawmakers introduced new legislation that would increase punishment for those convicted of killing public servants.

Reps. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) co-sponsored House Bill 372, also known as “The Larry Henderson Act,” our news partners at WBNS reported.

The legislation was named after Hamilton County Deputy Larry Henderson, who was killed while working a security detail at the University of Cincinnati’s spring commencement on May 2.

The bill aims to increase penalties for aggravated murder when the victim is a peace officer, prosecutor, first responder, or military member.

It would also mandate the death penalty or a life prison sentence without parole for adults who are convicted of the crime.

“The Larry Henderson Act will hold adults accountable for knowingly killing a peace officer, prosecutor, first responder, or military member,” said Plummer. “The offender will receive either the death penalty or life without parole. This is a major consequence for a serious crime.”

The proposed legislation also comes weeks after Morrow County Deputy Daniel Sherrer was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call.

HB 372 was introduced to the Ohio House committee on June 23.

