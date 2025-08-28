Ohio Cat expanding local operations

Caterpillar
By WHIO Staff

TROY — Ohio Cat has announced a significant expansion of its local operations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The company recently acquired an 8.4-acre parcel of land adjacent to its existing property in Troy.

The newly purchased land, located between I-75 and Brukner Drive, will be used immediately as a storage yard for equipment.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This expansion in Troy is a direct response to the growing demand for accessible, high-quality equipment solutions in the region,” Rob Cox, Vice President of Sales & Rental at Ohio Cat, said.

Construction of a new Ohio Cat Rental Store on the site is set to begin this fall. The store will offer a broad selection of Cat equipment rentals, as well as products from other leading manufacturers such as JLG and Weiler.

Customers will also have access to a full line of Caterpillar equipment and power systems for sale, with a focus on smaller machines tailored to contractors, landscapers, and local businesses, according to a spokesperson for the company.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!