Ohio Cat expanding local operations

TROY — Ohio Cat has announced a significant expansion of its local operations.

The company recently acquired an 8.4-acre parcel of land adjacent to its existing property in Troy.

The newly purchased land, located between I-75 and Brukner Drive, will be used immediately as a storage yard for equipment.

“This expansion in Troy is a direct response to the growing demand for accessible, high-quality equipment solutions in the region,” Rob Cox, Vice President of Sales & Rental at Ohio Cat, said.

Construction of a new Ohio Cat Rental Store on the site is set to begin this fall. The store will offer a broad selection of Cat equipment rentals, as well as products from other leading manufacturers such as JLG and Weiler.

Customers will also have access to a full line of Caterpillar equipment and power systems for sale, with a focus on smaller machines tailored to contractors, landscapers, and local businesses, according to a spokesperson for the company.

