Ohio Congressional candidate arrested, accused of pointing gun at man

CINCINNATI — The founder of an Ohio nonprofit, who is also running for U.S. Congress, was arrested Sunday in Hamilton County.

Rosemary Oglesby-Henry, 46, was arrested on aggravated menacing, according to online jail records.

Oglesby-Henry is accused of pointing a gun at a man after getting into an argument with him at a Westwood home, WLWT in Cincinnati reported.

WXIX in Cincinnati reported that the victim told police he believed “harm would come to him.”

Jail records show she’s due in court today.

Oglesby-Henry announced her candidacy for Ohio’s first congressional district earlier this month. WLWT reported that she’s running as a Republican.

She’s also the founder of Rosemary’s Babies Company. The nonprofit provides resources for teen parents in the Greater Cincinnati area.

