Ohio Congressman claims to be run off road by ‘unhinged, deranged man’

Rep. Max Miller from Ohio's 7th Congressional District Photo contributed by Rep. Max Miller's Facebook page (Rep. Max Miller's Facebook page)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — An Ohio Congressman said he got “run off the road” on his way to work in Ohio.

U.S. Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) said in a social media post that he was run off the road on Thursday in Rocky River.

“As I was driving to work, some unhinged, deranged man decided to lay on his horn and run me off the road when he couldn’t get my attention,” said Rep. Miller.

He added that his family was threatened by a man who showed a Palestinian flag before taking off.

Miller also said the man yelled “Death to Israel” and threatened to kill him and his family.

He added that he carried on his meetings.

“I have filed a police report with Capitol Police and the local police department,” he wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter). “We know who this person is, and he will face justice.”

Miller also said that “hate has no home” in Ohio’s 7th Congressional District.

