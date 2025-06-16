Ohio congressman says he was mentioned in notes that belonged to Minnesota murder suspect

OHIO — The man accused of killing a Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another reportedly had notes mentioning Ohio Congressman Greg Landsman, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

Landsman’s office said Capitol Police contacted the lawmaker on Sunday, letting him know that the FBI found his name on evidence collected while searching for Vance Boelter.

Boelter is accused of shooting and killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark inside their home on Saturday.

He also allegedly shot both Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, multiple times before going to the Hortmans’ home.

Boelter was arrested Sunday night, about 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, after a nearly two-day manhunt.

He is now facing federal charges including murder, stalking, and firearms violations, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Landsman learned his name was included in the notes before Boelter was found.

I was notified by Capitol Police that my name was included in the Minnesota murder suspect’s notes.



Update and statement. 🧵👇🏼 — Congressman Greg Landsman (@RepGregLandsman) June 16, 2025

The Cincinnati Police Department arranged increased security for the congressman and his family until authorities caught Boelter, according to Landsman.

“I’m extremely thankful to the Cincinnati Police Department for their quick assistance and to Capitol Police for their guidance,” Landsman said. “We are relieved the suspect has been arrested.”

Since Boelter’s arrest, lawmakers, like Landsman, have been told that their names were included in notes among the man’s belongings, WCPO-9 TV reported.

“Boelter planned his attack carefully. He researched his victims and their families. He used the Internet and other tools to find their addresses and names, the names of the family members. He conducted surveillance of their homes and took notes about the location of their homes,” acting US Attorney Joe Thompson said on Monday afternoon.

As previously reported by News Center 7, authorities said he had a list of 70 names and locations, but the difference in numbers may be attributed to duplication of names across various documents.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

