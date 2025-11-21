Ohio corrections officer facing charges after hitting inmate with belt

HAMILTON COUNTY — A Southern Ohio corrections officer was arrested this week and charged after reportedly hitting an inmate with his belt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jordan Anderson, a 26-year-old corrections officer at the Hamilton County Justice Center, has been charged with assault.

Anderson reportedly “removed his county-issued uniform belt” while on duty and hit an inmate twice in the lower back and buttock region, according to court documents obtained by our news partners at WCPO.

TRENDING STORIES:

Documents indicate that Anderson reportedly admitted doing it when he was interviewed by detectives.

He was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center. WCPO reported that his bond was set at $1,000 on Friday.

News Center 7 checked, and online jail records do not show that Anderson is still booked in the jail.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WCPO that Anderson has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group