Ohio councilman arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with minors

WHITEHALL — A central Ohio councilman was arrested and charged on Monday for alleged sexual misconduct with minors.

Gerald Dixon, a 64-year-old councilman in Whitehall, has been charged with gross sexual imposition and compelling prostitution, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation.

Whitehall Chief of Police Mike Crispen told WBNS that their priority is the “safety and dignity of victims.”

“No one should be subjected to exploitation or abuse, and we will continue to ensure that those affected receive the support and justice they deserve,” Crispen said.

Whitehall Mayor Michael Bivens released the following statement to WBNS:

“These charges and allegations are profoundly troubling. I must acknowledge the emotional weight they carry for those involved and for our entire community. I am thinking first and foremost of the individuals and families who may have been harmed. While we recognize the seriousness of the allegations and charges, we must also respect the legal process. Every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty. At the same time, these charges and allegations are serious and disturbing. As law enforcement continues its investigation, I will respond as appropriate.”

