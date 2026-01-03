Ohio couple found dead inside home; family releases statement

Ohio authorities are searching for a suspect after a dentist and his wife were found murdered inside their home earlier this week.

The Columbus Division of Police was called to the home of Spencer and Monique Tepe, in the city’s Weinland Park neighborhood, after friends and co-workers reported they hadn’t heard from them, our news partners at WBNS reported.

Spencer was a dentist who practiced at a clinic in Athens. Several of his co-workers called the police when he failed to show up for work and could not be contacted.

The couple was later found dead inside the home.

Two children, a 1-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, were also found in the home. WBNS reported they were unharmed.

Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry. There was no weapon found in the home, but detectives found spent 9mm shell casings.

WBNS received the following statement from the couple’s family:

Our family is devastated by the tragic and senseless loss of Spencer and Monique. They were extraordinary people whose lives were filled with love, joy, and deep connection to others.

Spencer was a devoted and proud father, a loving partner, and a friend to everyone he met. He was intelligent, warm, and endlessly welcoming. A graduate of The Ohio State University and a member of the American Dental Association, Spencer was fluent in Spanish and deeply committed to serving others. He gave back through Big Brothers Big Sisters, a huge Bengals and Buckeyes fan, and lived life with energy, laughter, and generosity.

Monique was a loving, patient, and joyful mother whose warmth defined her. With a background in childhood education, she brought care and intention into everything she did. She was an excellent baker, a thoughtful planner, and someone who found joy in bringing people together. Her kindness made people feel instantly at home.

Together, Spencer and Monique shared a beautiful, strong, and deeply happy relationship. They loved to travel, to laugh, and to build a life rooted in love. They were proud parents of two beautiful children and their beloved Goldendoodle, and they created a home filled with warmth, happiness, and connection.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into what happened. They've also asked anyone in the area who may have videos, photos, or any other digital evidence from Dec. 30 between midnight and 9 a.m. to share it with investigators.

