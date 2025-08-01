Ohio couple welcomes a baby from a nearly 31-year-old frozen embryo

A baby boy was born to an Ohio couple from an embryo that had been frozen for over 30 years, setting a new record for the longest storage time before a birth.

The baby, born to Linda and Tim Pierce, developed from one of a handful of embryos donated in 1994 by Linda Archerd, who turned to embryo adoption after struggling with infertility.

“I felt all along that these three little hopes, these little embryos, deserved to live just like my daughter did,” said Linda Archerd, who donated her embryos to the Pierces.

Embryo adoption, a concept gaining traction since the 1990s, allows couples to adopt embryos that would otherwise be discarded, often supported by Christian-centered fertility clinics and advocates.

Linda Archerd initially created four embryos in 1994 with the hope of having more children, but after her divorce, she faced the dilemma of what to do with the remaining embryos.

She eventually found Snowflakes, a division of Nightlight Christian Adoptions, which facilitated the open adoption of her embryos to the Pierces.

The process involved complex logistics, including contacting her original fertility doctor in Oregon and shipping the embryos to the Pierces’ doctor in Tennessee.

Of the three embryos donated, one did not survive the thaw, and two were transferred to Lindsey Pierce’s womb, resulting in the birth of their son.

Dr. John David Gordon, who assisted with the embryo transfer, confirmed it as the longest-frozen embryo to result in a live birth, surpassing a previous record.

The Pierces expressed gratitude for the support they received, emphasizing their desire to have a child rather than set a record.

Meanwhile, Archerd hopes to meet the Pierces and the baby in the future, reflecting on the emotional journey of embryo donation.

