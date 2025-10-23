Ohio deputy facing charge connected with K-9’s death

MUSKINGUM COUNTY — A Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing a criminal charge after allegedly leaving a K-9 in a car with the heat on for hours, leading to the dog’s death.

Deputy Detective Matt Wilhite has been charged with one count of cruelty to animals, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

While inside the sheriff’s office, Wilhite allegedly left his unmarked car running with his K-9, Cooper, inside for several hours.

An investigation found that Wilhite thought he had left the air conditioning on for Cooper, but it was actually the defogging mode, which was blowing warmer air.

According to a release from Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch, Wilhite “neglected to have the portable device that monitors car temperatures for K-9’s with him.”

Wilhite has been fully cooperative with the investigation, and Welch said he admitted his mistakes and is taking full responsibility.

“No one feels worse about this tragedy than Detective Wilhite himself,” Welch said.

WBNS reported that Wilhite will be arraigned on Nov. 3.

