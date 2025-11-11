Ohio deputy on leave amid assault, domestic violence charges

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio sheriff’s deputy is facing multiple charges and was placed on administrative leave following several alleged incidents earlier this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Alfredo Magana-Martinez, a deputy with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, is charged with felonious assault and domestic violence following an incident in August and another in October, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Circleville Municipal Court records obtained by WBNS-10 TV state that on Aug 2, Magana-Martinez allegedly pushed a woman into a chair.

He then reportedly retrieved a pistol, “racked the slide,” and pointed the weapon at the woman’s head.

Another reported incident occurred on Oct. 18, during which Magana-Martinez allegedly punched the victim on the left side of the face, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The victim reportedly expressed concerns about a jaw injury after the incident.

A Circleville Police Department sergeant initially responded to Magana-Martinez’s home on a complaint of Domestic violence on Nov 7, according to a police report obtained by WBNS-10 TV.

The victim then shared details of the alleged offenses, as well as past incidents that occurred in February and July of this year.

The report revealed that the victim expressed apprehension about seeking medical attention following these incidents due to Magana-Martinez’s position in the sheriff’s office, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Magana-Martinez was booked into the Pickaway County Jail on Nov. 7 but was later moved to the Fayette County Jail for “safety reasons,” according to Captain Johnathan Strawser of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.

Strawser told WBNS-10 TV Magana-Martinez is still employed by the sheriff’s office but has been placed on administrative leave “pending the outcome of the criminal case and union proceeding.”

Magana-Martinez was arraigned in Circleville Municipal Court on Monday.

He is being held without bond pending a mental health evaluation, WBNS-10 TV reported.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 17.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group