Ohio elementary school employees win $1M in Powerball drawing

ASHLAND, Ohio — A group of ten elementary school employees in Ohio won $1,000,004 in the Aug. 6 Powerball drawing, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The group of employees works at Crestview Elementary School in Ashland.

The winning ticket was purchased by the pool organizer, Karen, at a Circle K gas station in Seville, according to the Ohio Lottery.

“I was talking to my daughter on the phone, and I was like I think we won a million dollars!” Karen said. “I started texting everyone and they were like ‘No way, no way,’ and so they checked the numbers themselves, and they were like, ‘We did win!’”

The pool included their former co-worker, Mary Jo, who passed away after a battle with cancer.

After her death, they decided to keep the pool going, kicking in money for their late friend each time.

“She’s been our guardian angel. She taught kindergarten here for years, and she was in the original group so we couldn’t leave her out. We’ve been paying all that time and for her too, so that makes it even sweeter,” Karen said.

After mandatory state and federal taxes, each winner will receive $72,000, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The group gave Mary Jo’s portion of the prize to her children.

The winners all have different plans for their winnings, from new cars to paying off mortgages.

They plan to continue to play together, and they hope to win together again.

