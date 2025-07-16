Ohio EPA to meet with neighbors after frustrations about planned trash facility

By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — Some are speaking out against a trash transfer station in their neighborhood.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will host a session to gather feedback from the community about the facility, which is planned to accept non-hazardous waste and operate indoors to minimize noise and odor.

“I’m not too happy about a possible smell and more traffic, like we don’t have enough with Bucces,” Bryan Coberly said, a Park Layne resident for 30 years.

Coberly has witnessed various developments on Dayton Lakeview Road over the years, including a driving range where he used to play with his son.

More recently, the land in question was used for community soccer games, which Coberly believes should continue to host community events rather than waste transfer operations.

“Mainly, it’s the traffic. It’s just too much traffic out here anymore,” he said.

The facility is expected to be operational in late 2025, according to the project’s website.

