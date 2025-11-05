Ohio father dies days after killing daughter, shooting himself

By WHIO Staff

STRONGSVILLE — A 74-year-old Ohio father has died days after shooting and killing his daughter before shooting himself.

Police said Gene Tomcho, of North Ridgeville, shot his daughter, 49-year-old Gina Guyer, at her Strongsville home on the evening of Oct. 31, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

A man at the home told WOIO that Tomcho came to his daughter’s home dressed as a trick-or-treater and started shooting when she opened the door.

When police got to the scene, Tomcho was seen holding a handgun. Officers ordered him to put it down, but he shot himself.

Both Guyer and Tomcho were taken to an area hospital, where Guyer died several hours later.

WOIO reported that Tomcho died from his injuries on Tuesday.

