Ohio father who used cattle prod to punish children admits guilt

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A northern Ohio father who used a cattle prod to punish his children has pleaded guilty, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

Robert Bores pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence on Monday in the Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

As part of the plea deal, three counts of endangering children and an additional count of domestic violence were dismissed, WOIO-19 reported.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a tip from Children Services led detectives to Bores’ home in the area of SR-113 in Florence Township on March 13.

“Deputies went out to the residence with the children’s services caseworkers and their investigation revealed that Robert Bores had apparently been using a cattle prod as a disciplinary tool on his children,” Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said.

Bores didn’t have cattle on his property, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

“This device is probably a pole three feet long with two probes on either end. It has a button and when you push the button it delivers a shock between the 2 probes,” Sigsworth said. “Bores did make some admissions to using that instrument to discipline his children. It’s terrible. I don’t know what would compel someone to think they could use a device like this with kids. I’m kind of bewildered really that someone would think that would be appropriate.”

The children were seven and eight years old at the time of the incident and are being cared for by a relative, WOIO-19 reported.

Bores’ sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 11.

