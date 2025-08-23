Ohio firefighter arrested during internet crimes against children investigation

OHIO — An Ohio firefighter has been arrested as part of an internet crimes against children investigation.

Brandon Mosher, a firefighter with the Fremont Fire Department, was arrested on Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the City of Fremont Department of Public Safety and Public Service.

Mosher lives in Ashland County, which is about 50 miles from Fremont.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation, which stemmed from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

It is unclear what preliminary charges Mosher is facing.

The Fremont Police Department is working with Ashland authorities to make sure “unpaid administrative leave paperwork” is served quickly, the spokesperson said.

“Additionally, our administration convened an emergency meeting with its contracted Human Resources firm to ensure all personnel protocols are being followed appropriately without delay,” the spokesperson added.

City officials will continue to look into this matter.

“While we respect the legal process and the rights of all individuals involved, we are dedicated to upholding the standards of public service and trust that our residents expect and deserve,” the spokesperson said.

Mosher remains booked in the Ashland County Jail at the time of writing.

