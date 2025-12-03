Ohio firefighter terminated after second OVI in one year

COLUMBUS — A Columbus firefighter has been arrested twice for OVI in one year, has been terminated.

The firefighter, Anthony Langhorne Jr., was pulled over on South Hamilton and Etna roads in March, according to our news partner, WBNS.

A police officer with the Whitehall Division of Police said Langhorne was pulled over due to signs that are related to driving impaired.

Langhorne told officers that he allegedly had a gun in his center console, and it was removed for safekeeping.

During a field sobriety test, Langhorne allegedly showed signs of impairment and refused to give a breath sample.

Langhorne was charged with OVI, OVI refusal with a prior conviction within 20 years, a marked lanes violation, and felony improper handling of a firearm.

The improper handling of a firearm comes from being under the influence of alcohol or drugs while having a firearm in possession.

The Columbus Division of Fire wrote in a statement, “We expect our personnel to uphold the values and standards of the Division of Fire. Unfortunately, Firefighter Langhorne’s actions did not meet those standards.”

In January of 2024, Langhorne was pulled over and arrested for OVI.

He was found guilty on Sept. 26, 2024, and was ordered to pay a $300 fine.

Langhorne’s license was also suspended from Jan. 20, 2024, to Jan. 18, 2025.

This is the second Columbus firefighter who has been terminated this year after pleading guilty to OVI charges.

News Center 7 previously reported that Saxon Angell-Perez was terminated from the Columbus Division of Fire in October.

Questions have emerged about whether Angell-Saxon should have been hired in the first place, given his criminal record.

