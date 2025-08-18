Ohio firefighters rescue 8-month-old from fire

SUMMIT COUNTY — Fire crews rescued an 8-month-old baby from a basement fire on Sunday.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., Twinsburg fire and police responded to a 911 call reporting a basement fire with a child trapped inside.

Police officers initially attempted to enter the home but had to get out due to heavy smoke.

Firefighters arrived shortly after, aggressively attacked the fire, and searched for the child.

The 8-month-old boy was found in another basement room, which was protected by a closed door.

Firefighters rushed the baby outside through the smoke-filled basement and began treating the boy for smoke inhalation.

The baby was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in good condition.

Several police officers and the homeowner were evaluated on scene for possible smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping the residents with temporary housing and living expenses.

The resident’s two dogs and six cats were also found safe.

The fire remains under investigation, and damage is estimated at over $90,000.

