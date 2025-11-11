Ohio Firetruck damaged after crash on I-70

Ohio Firetruck damaged after crash on I-70 (GETTY IMAGES)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A firetruck was struck while on the scene of a crash on Interstate 70 in Columbus.

On Saturday, West Licking Joint Fire District Engine 402 was blocking the inside lane for crew and patient safety, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Engine 402 was hit on the driver’s side by a semi truck.

No injuries were reported.

Engine 402 suffered significant damage and is out of service.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!